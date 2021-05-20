Col. Marilyn Thomas, 8th Medical Group commander, and Maj. Chris Harrison, 80th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations and chief of standards and evaluations, share a hug after a flight together at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. Thomas and Harrison are Tuskegee University alumni and both served a short tour at Kunsan AB together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 02:58 Photo ID: 6659654 VIRIN: 210520-F-SQ280-1168 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.7 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tuskegee Alumni take flight together [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.