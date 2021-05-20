Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tuskegee Alumni take flight together [Image 6 of 6]

    Tuskegee Alumni take flight together

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Marilyn Thomas, 8th Medical Group commander, and Maj. Chris Harrison, 80th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations and chief of standards and evaluations, share a hug after a flight together at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. Thomas and Harrison are Tuskegee University alumni and both served a short tour at Kunsan AB together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Officers
    Wolf Pack
    Black Pilot
    Familiarization Flight
    Tuskegee University

