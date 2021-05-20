Col. Marilyn Thomas, 8th Medical Group commander, and Maj. Chris Harrison, 80th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations and chief of standards and evaluations, share a hug after a flight together at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2021. Thomas and Harrison are Tuskegee University alumni and both served a short tour at Kunsan AB together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 02:58
|Photo ID:
|6659654
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-SQ280-1168
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|13.7 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tuskegee Alumni take flight together [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
