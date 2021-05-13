Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4]

    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE onboard NAF Atsugi

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210513-N-VI040-1432 NAVAL AIR FACIILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 13, 2021) A Sailor directs the pilot of a Sikorsky MH-60R "Seahawk" helicopter assigned to the "Warlords" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM 51) after landing on the flightline onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan May 13, 2021. Forward deployed in NAF Atsugi, the Warlords provide combat-ready, armed anti-surface and anti-submarine helicopter detachments to ships deploying in the Western Pacific and Arabian Gulf regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 00:57
    Photo ID: 6659545
    VIRIN: 210513-N-VI040-1432
    Resolution: 6734x4810
    Size: 12.84 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE onboard NAF Atsugi [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warlords
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Seahawk
    MH-60R
    HSM-51

