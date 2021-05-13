Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE onboard NAF Atsugi

210513-N-VI040-1432 NAVAL AIR FACIILITY ATSUGI, Japan (May 13, 2021) A Sailor directs the pilot of a Sikorsky MH-60R "Seahawk" helicopter assigned to the "Warlords" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM 51) after landing on the flightline onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan May 13, 2021. Forward deployed in NAF Atsugi, the Warlords provide combat-ready, armed anti-surface and anti-submarine helicopter detachments to ships deploying in the Western Pacific and Arabian Gulf regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

