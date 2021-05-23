2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier, Sgt. Parker Fisher, engages targets at the M17 qualification event during the 2021 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior/Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 23. Approximately 80 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to Fort McCoy to compete in the annually-recurring event running May 19-28. The competition draws the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual and teamwork abilities to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Kenneth Rodriguez/Released)

