U.S. Army and Army of the Republic of North Macedonia Soldiers Earn Their Spurs

U.S. Army Florida National Guard, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers congratulate candidates after completing the 10 mile ruck march during the Spur Ride, a two day training event with a series of physical and mental tests that evaluate the Soldiers skills, at Krivolak Training area, North Macedonia, May 23, 2021. All Soldiers shown are fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Catherine Bravo)

