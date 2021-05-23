CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 23, 2021) U.S. troops stationed on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, open boxes of food and toiletries donated by Operation Gratitude during a care package assembly event inside the base’s fire station, on May 23, 2021. They assembled over 3,500 care packages from 5,700 lbs. of donated snack food and personal hygiene items. American Red Cross assisted in the delivery and follow-up support on camp. Friends of Africa supported by providing lunch and Military Autosource donated beverages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 09:49 Photo ID: 6658842 VIRIN: 210523-N-RF885-0080 Resolution: 2752x3440 Size: 1.17 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Troops Assemble Care Packages on Camp Lemonnier, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.