    Troops Assemble Care Packages on Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 23, 2021) U.S. troops stationed on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, open boxes of food and toiletries donated by Operation Gratitude during a care package assembly event inside the base’s fire station, on May 23, 2021. They assembled over 3,500 care packages from 5,700 lbs. of donated snack food and personal hygiene items. American Red Cross assisted in the delivery and follow-up support on camp. Friends of Africa supported by providing lunch and Military Autosource donated beverages. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

