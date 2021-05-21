Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts a sail past with Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez off the coast of Portugal on May 21, 2021 during Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21). The sail past was conducted during the Combat Enhancement/Force Integration Training Phase of STDE21, of which SNMG1 and SNMG2 are participating. STDE21 is a defensive exercise based on an Article 5 scenario which is designed to deter aggression and respond to crisis if necessary. STDE21’s Maritime Live Exercise is taking place from 20-30 May, 2021 in the waters off Lisbon, Portugal. SNMG1 and SNMG2 are two of four NATO Standing Naval Forces on continuous active duty that contribute to the Alliance’s collective defence on a permanent basis. As the core of the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (Maritime) (VJTF(M)), they provide a constant high-readiness maritime capability that can be rapidly deployed in response to various operational contingencies as required during peacetime as well as during times of crisis and conflict. (NATO photo by Sailor 1st Class Bryan Underwood, Royal Canadian Navy).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 05:08 Photo ID: 6658758 VIRIN: 210521-N-D0455-199 Resolution: 4507x3005 Size: 1.74 MB Location: PT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) Flagship HMCS Halifax conducts a sail past with Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez off the coast of Portugal [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.