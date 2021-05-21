Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet your Defender [Image 3 of 4]

    Meet your Defender

    TUZLA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Miriam Espinoza 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Capt. Christian Sprinkle, Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot, C 2-1 Aviation Regiment, is currently at Tuzla International Airport in Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of Immediate Response 21. Immediate Response 21 is an exercise that focuses in the ability of forces to move equipment and personnel rapidly from one place to another. Approximately 5,000 troops from 11 countries will spread across more than 30 training areas in 13 different countries to conduct live fire training.

    "Its an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to train with and learn from our partnered nations to improve patient care and save lives," said Sprinkle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 03:48
    Photo ID: 6658686
    VIRIN: 210521-A-CC451-319
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: TUZLA, BA 
    Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet your Defender [Image 4 of 4], by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Meet your Defender
    Meet your Defender
    Meet your Defender
    Meet Your Defender

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    MeetYourDefender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT