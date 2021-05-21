Meet your Defender

Capt. Christian Sprinkle, Aeromedical Evacuation Pilot, C 2-1 Aviation Regiment, is currently at Tuzla International Airport in Bosnia and Herzegovina in support of Immediate Response 21. Immediate Response 21 is an exercise that focuses in the ability of forces to move equipment and personnel rapidly from one place to another. Approximately 5,000 troops from 11 countries will spread across more than 30 training areas in 13 different countries to conduct live fire training.



"Its an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to train with and learn from our partnered nations to improve patient care and save lives," said Sprinkle.

