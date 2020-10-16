Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Discharge Participate in Fire Drill

    Sailors Discharge Participate in Fire Drill

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    201023-N-LX838-1065 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 16, 2020) Sailors discharge a hose during a fire drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 19:48
    Photo ID: 6658640
    VIRIN: 201023-N-LX838-1065
    Resolution: 5612x3602
    Size: 981.75 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Discharge Participate in Fire Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

    Fire
    CVN 77
    aircraft carrier
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GHWB

