201023-N-LX838-1065 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 16, 2020) Sailors discharge a hose during a fire drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is at Norfolk Naval Shipyard undergoing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Steven Edgar)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 19:48
|Photo ID:
|6658640
|VIRIN:
|201023-N-LX838-1065
|Resolution:
|5612x3602
|Size:
|981.75 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Discharge Participate in Fire Drill [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
