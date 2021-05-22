Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduation [Image 50 of 50]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduation

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends and speaks to graduating U.S. Military Academy cadets at the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, May 22, 2021. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 18:37
    Photo ID: 6658617
    VIRIN: 210522-D-XI929-1063
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 32.1 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III attends U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduation [Image 50 of 50], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York
    Graduation
    West Point
    SecDefAustin
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

