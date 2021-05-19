A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of Desert Mirage III – the third iteration of a bilateral event designed to enhance interoperability and air defense capabilities in the region, May 19, 2021. The E-3 crew participated in Desert Mirage III – the third iteration of a bilateral event designed to enhance the interoperability and air defense capabilities between partner nation forces in the region. The AWACS delivered all-weather surveillance and direct information needed for interdiction, reconnaissance, airlift, and close-air support to joint and Royal Saudi Air Forces aircraft during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 07:40 Photo ID: 6658131 VIRIN: 210519-Z-BR512-1005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.02 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AWACS E-3 Sentry takes off in support of Desert Mirage III [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.