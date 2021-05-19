AWACS E-3 Sentry takes off in support of Desert Mirage III

A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of Desert Mirage III – the third iteration of a bilateral event designed to enhance interoperability and air defense capabilities in the region, May 19, 2021. The E-3 crew participated in Desert Mirage III – the third iteration of a bilateral event designed to enhance the interoperability and air defense capabilities between partner nation forces in the region. The AWACS delivered all-weather surveillance and direct information needed for interdiction, reconnaissance, airlift, and close-air support to joint and Royal Saudi Air Forces aircraft during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 07:40
|Photo ID:
|6658131
|VIRIN:
|210519-Z-BR512-1005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
