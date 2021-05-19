Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AWACS E-3 Sentry takes off in support of Desert Mirage III [Image 5 of 5]

    AWACS E-3 Sentry takes off in support of Desert Mirage III

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, in support of Desert Mirage III – the third iteration of a bilateral event designed to enhance interoperability and air defense capabilities in the region, May 19, 2021. The E-3 crew participated in Desert Mirage III – the third iteration of a bilateral event designed to enhance the interoperability and air defense capabilities between partner nation forces in the region. The AWACS delivered all-weather surveillance and direct information needed for interdiction, reconnaissance, airlift, and close-air support to joint and Royal Saudi Air Forces aircraft during the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 07:40
    Photo ID: 6658131
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-BR512-1005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    UAE
    United Arab Emirates
    AFCENT
    AWACS
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    Maintenance
    380 AEW
    Royal Saudi Air Force
    ADAB
    AMX
    RSAF
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    Desert Mirage III

