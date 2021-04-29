Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FWC-N Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    FWC-N Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Elijah Ray 

    Fleet Weather Center-Norfolk

    Capt. Chris Gabriel (left) salutes Capt. Erin Acosta (right) in the relinquishment of all duties and responsibilities as Commanding Officer of FWC-N, during a change of command ceremony presided by Rear Adm. John A. Okon at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on Apr 29, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6657884
    VIRIN: 210429-N-KI387-105
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWC-N Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Elijah Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FWC-N Change of Command
    FWC-N Change of Command
    FWC-N Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Weather Center-Norfolk Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Oceanography

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT