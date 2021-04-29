Capt. Chris Gabriel (left) salutes Capt. Erin Acosta (right) in the relinquishment of all duties and responsibilities as Commanding Officer of FWC-N, during a change of command ceremony presided by Rear Adm. John A. Okon at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on Apr 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 21:27
|Photo ID:
|6657884
|VIRIN:
|210429-N-KI387-105
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FWC-N Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Elijah Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fleet Weather Center-Norfolk Holds Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT