Capt. Chris Gabriel (left) salutes Capt. Erin Acosta (right) in the relinquishment of all duties and responsibilities as Commanding Officer of FWC-N, during a change of command ceremony presided by Rear Adm. John A. Okon at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on Apr 29, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6657884 VIRIN: 210429-N-KI387-105 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FWC-N Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Elijah Ray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.