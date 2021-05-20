Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment Marines, Sailors return from seven-month deployment

    15th MEU All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment Marines, Sailors return from seven-month deployment

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to load a combat rubber raiding craft onto a boat trailer at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 20, 2021. The 15th MEU returned from a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation, serving as a crisis-response force for combatant commanders in the Africa, Central and Indo-Pacific commands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU All-Domain Reconnaissance Detachment Marines, Sailors return from seven-month deployment [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

