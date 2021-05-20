Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCNG Artillery Unit First to Receive New M109A7 Paladin

    NCNG Artillery Unit First to Receive New M109A7 Paladin

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, fire newly fielded M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer Systems at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2021. The battalion is the first National Guard unit to receive the new Artillery. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021
    Howitzer
    Paladin
    North Carolina National Guard
    1-113th Field Artillery

