NPS Student Uses Multidisciplinary Approach to Study Sea Level Rise at Navy Installation

NPS student Lt. Monica Killoran is exploring the implications of possible sea-level rise on Naval Base San Diego through an analysis of tidal fluctuation based on years of collected data.

