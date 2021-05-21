Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Student Uses Multidisciplinary Approach to Study Sea Level Rise at Navy Installation

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Naval Postgraduate School

    NPS student Lt. Monica Killoran is exploring the implications of possible sea-level rise on Naval Base San Diego through an analysis of tidal fluctuation based on years of collected data.

    TAGS

    NPS
    NOAA
    Naval Postgraduate School
    oceanography
    Naval Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

