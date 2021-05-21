NPS student Lt. Monica Killoran is exploring the implications of possible sea-level rise on Naval Base San Diego through an analysis of tidal fluctuation based on years of collected data.
NPS Student Uses Multidisciplinary Approach to Study Sea Level Rise at Navy Installation
