380th ECS brings radio communcations to the flight line

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrei Ludovice, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician, installs base stations and antennas at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 20, 2021. The installation will enhance the maintainers’ ability to communicate along the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE