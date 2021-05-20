210520-N-CJ510-0154 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 20, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Marc Ramos stands as a safety observer during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) with the dry cargo ship USNS William McClean (T-AKE 12), May 20, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 04:26
|Photo ID:
|6656173
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-CJ510-0154
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
