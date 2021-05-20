Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tohoku Defense Bureau Visits NAF Misawa [Image 2 of 2]

    Tohoku Defense Bureau Visits NAF Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210520-N-EJ241-3056

    MISAWA, Japan (May 20, 2021) – Masashi Kumagai, Director General, Tohoku Defense Bureau, Japan Ministry of Defense, middle, speaks with Capt. Derrick Eastman, Deputy Commander, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, left, and Sailors assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 during a tour of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. During the tour Kumagai had the opportunity to see NAF Misawa's newest deployed aircraft, the MQ-4C Triton. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 01:20
    Photo ID: 6655976
    VIRIN: 210520-N-EJ241-3056
    Resolution: 7072x4715
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tohoku Defense Bureau Visits NAF Misawa [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tohoku Defense Bureau Visits NAF Misawa
    Tohoku Defense Bureau Visits NAF Misawa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF-72
    NAFM
    Triton
    VUP-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT