Tohoku Defense Bureau Visits NAF Misawa

MISAWA, Japan (May 20, 2021) – Masashi Kumagai, Director General, Tohoku Defense Bureau, Japan Ministry of Defense, middle, speaks with Capt. Derrick Eastman, Deputy Commander, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, left, and Sailors assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19 during a tour of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. During the tour Kumagai had the opportunity to see NAF Misawa's newest deployed aircraft, the MQ-4C Triton. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

