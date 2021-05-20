Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Museum Volunteer [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Museum Volunteer

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Volunteer Jim Hahn (in red), a U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran, provides some insights and meaningful interpretation to some of the artifacts in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum's exhibit "The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975." The museum is located on the second deck of the Nauticus campus in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia and is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 22:30
    Photo ID: 6655886
    VIRIN: 210520-N-TG517-182
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum Volunteer [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Museum Volunteer
    Naval Museum Volunteer
    Naval Museum Volunteer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Veteran
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Museum Volunteer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT