Cadet Mentorship Assistance Program holds kick-off event at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth

Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NJROTC) members from Norview High School and United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) members from the Hampton Roads area engage with Coast Guard members through the Cadet Mentorship Assistance Program’s (CMAP) kick-off event held at U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth, Va. on May 17th, 2021.

Date Taken: 05.17.2021
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US