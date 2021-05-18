Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Duty is Hiring: Reserve Sailors Encouraged to Consider CANREC Opportunity

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class tyler priestley 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (NNS) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Randy Isom makes poses on the quarterdeck at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. He is being recognized for outstanding work in the CANREC community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler C. Priestley)

    This work, Active Duty is Hiring: Reserve Sailors Encouraged to Consider CANREC Opportunity, by PO3 tyler priestley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NRC
    Reserves
    Navy
    Recruiting
    CANREC

