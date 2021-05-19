Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Benjamin D. Smith End of Tour Award [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Benjamin D. Smith End of Tour Award

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Lt. Benjamin D. Smith is presented the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal as an end-of-tour award by Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, commanding officer, Naval Submarine School, aboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, CT on May 19, 2021. As the Prospective Nuclear Engineering Officer (PNEO) for the Naval Submarine School, Smith ensured that over 150 office students passed the engineer examination, providing highly qualified new department heads to the submarine force. Additionally, Smith’s innovation which allowed for continued instruction with no interruption to the training pipeline during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Hometown: NIANTIC, CT, US
