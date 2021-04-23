Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Air Wing TWO “BROADSWORD” Completes Air Wing Fallon [Image 7 of 7]

    Carrier Air Wing TWO “BROADSWORD” Completes Air Wing Fallon

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    210423-N-BW643-1426
    FALLON, NV (April 23, 2021) Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW-2) “Broadsword” participates in Air Wing Fallon in preparation for its upcoming deployment later this year. This large-scale training exercise focuses on building combat proficiencies integrating the advanced capabilities across the entire air wing. CVW-2 squadrons include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 “Bounty Hunters,” VFA-113 “Stingers,” VFA147 “Argonauts,” VFA-193 “Golden Dragons,” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 “Black Eagles,” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 “Gauntlets,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, “Black Knights,” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 “Blue Hawks” and Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 “Titans.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Lydia E. Bock)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:16
    Photo ID: 6654328
    VIRIN: 210423-N-BW643-1426
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: FALLON, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    Carrier Air Wing TWO &ldquo;BROADSWORD&rdquo; Completes Air Wing Fallon

    NAS Fallon
    VAQ-136
    VFA-147
    VFA-2
    VAW-113
    VFA-113
    Fallon
    VFA-192
    CVW-2
    Carrier Air Wing TWO
    HSC-4
    HSM-78
    VRM-30

