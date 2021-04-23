210423-N-BW643-1426
FALLON, NV (April 23, 2021) Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW-2) “Broadsword” participates in Air Wing Fallon in preparation for its upcoming deployment later this year. This large-scale training exercise focuses on building combat proficiencies integrating the advanced capabilities across the entire air wing. CVW-2 squadrons include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 “Bounty Hunters,” VFA-113 “Stingers,” VFA147 “Argonauts,” VFA-193 “Golden Dragons,” Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113 “Black Eagles,” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 “Gauntlets,” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, “Black Knights,” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 “Blue Hawks” and Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 “Titans.” (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Lydia E. Bock)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
Carrier Air Wing TWO “BROADSWORD” Completes Air Wing Fallon
