    Army War College Students Visit IADC [Image 15 of 27]

    Army War College Students Visit IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts Army War College Students for a visit to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 19, 2021. During the visit the students were briefed by leadership and received an orientation class by a college faculty member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 20:18
    Photo ID: 6652740
    VIRIN: 210519-F-VO743-1015
    Resolution: 5733x3225
    Size: 8.44 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army War College Students Visit IADC [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    U.S. Army South
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    OAS
    IADC

