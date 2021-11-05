Security Force Assistance Brigade Assessment and Selection

Soldiers must first complete SFAB Assessment & Selection before becoming an Advisors and being assigned to an SFAB. Candidates endured SFAB Assessment & Selection on May 10-14, 2021 in Fort Benning, GA.
