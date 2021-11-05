Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Force Assistance Brigade Assessment and Selection [Image 6 of 6]

    Security Force Assistance Brigade Assessment and Selection

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Rodan 

    Security Force Assistance Command

    Soldiers must first complete SFAB Assessment & Selection before becoming an Advisors and being assigned to an SFAB. Candidates endured SFAB Assessment & Selection on May 10-14, 2021 in Fort Benning, GA.

