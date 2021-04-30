Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

    Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The YAK-110 aircraft piloted by Jeff Boerboon flies above an airstrip during the Speed of Sound Airshow at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri, April 30, 2021. The Yak-110 is two Yak-55 aircraft connected together with a J-85 jet engine welded to the bottom. The air show was hosted by the 139th Airlift Wing, and city of St. Joseph to thank the community for their support. The air show committee estimated around 30,000 people attended during the weekend performances in which the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron were featured. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 17:05
    Photo ID: 6652395
    VIRIN: 210430-Z-YI114-1007
    Resolution: 1573x2358
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sound of Speed Airshow flies for the community [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    139th AW
    Community Engagement
    civic outreach

