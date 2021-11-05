Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family of White Plume recipient [Image 7 of 7]

    Family of White Plume recipient

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Stickle's husband surprised her by arranging several of her family members to be in attendance.

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    awards
    Fort Knox
    MWR
    CDC
    CYS
    White Plume

