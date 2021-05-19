U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station New River, and Dave Marchiori, right, senior vice president of Walsh Group, knock down a wall during a groundbreaking ceremony on MCAS New River, North Carolina, May 19, 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of construction on Package Seven, a military construction project to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018 on Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 13:15
|Photo ID:
|6651858
|VIRIN:
|210519-M-ZF985-1162
|Resolution:
|5235x3490
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Christian Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT