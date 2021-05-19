MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station New River, and Dave Marchiori, right, senior vice president of Walsh Group, knock down a wall during a groundbreaking ceremony on MCAS New River, North Carolina, May 19, 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of construction on Package Seven, a military construction project to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018 on Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Ayers)

