Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Ayers 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis V. Ebitz, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station New River, and Dave Marchiori, right, senior vice president of Walsh Group, knock down a wall during a groundbreaking ceremony on MCAS New River, North Carolina, May 19, 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of construction on Package Seven, a military construction project to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018 on Marine Corps Air Station New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Ayers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 13:15
    Photo ID: 6651858
    VIRIN: 210519-M-ZF985-1162
    Resolution: 5235x3490
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Christian Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony
    MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony
    MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony
    MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony
    MCAS New River Groundbreaking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Demolition
    Ground-Breaking
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Hurricane Florence
    MCAS New River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT