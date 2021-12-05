Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor Employee Receives Employee of the Quarter Award [Image 1 of 2]

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Caitlin Flynn 

    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (May 12, 2021) – Capt. Robert Figgs, Commanding Officer, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), presents Nicholas Heying, Lead Mechanic, Marine Machinist Shop, with the Employee of the Quarter award for superior performance at TRFB on May 12. Mr. Heying’s leadership, mechanical aptitude, mentorship, humility, and calm demeanor have made him a vital asset to his shop and to the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Flynn/released)

    Award
    Employee of the Quarter
    TRFB
    Trident Refit Facility Bangor

