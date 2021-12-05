Trident Refit Facility Bangor Employee Receives Employee of the Quarter Award

SILVERDALE, Wash. (May 12, 2021) – Capt. Robert Figgs, Commanding Officer, Trident Refit Facility Bangor (TRFB), presents Nicholas Heying, Lead Mechanic, Marine Machinist Shop, with the Employee of the Quarter award for superior performance at TRFB on May 12. Mr. Heying’s leadership, mechanical aptitude, mentorship, humility, and calm demeanor have made him a vital asset to his shop and to the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Caitlin Flynn/released)

