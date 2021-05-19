Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia [Image 5 of 7]

    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia

    ZADAR, CROATIA

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    The 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery’s U.S. Army Patriot Missile Systems arrived in Croatia May 17, 2021 to participate in DEFENDER-Europe 21 associated exercise Astral Knight 21 and exercise Immediate Response 21. The systems completed their journey after a day-long convoy of 50 vehicles through Slovenia into Croatia. The Regiment is participating in a series of combined exercises with multiple NATO allied and partner forces as part of DEFENDER-Europe 21. The exercises increase interoperability with host nation forces and demonstrate the battlefield capabilities of 5-7 ADA. The systems were displayed for Croatian forces and local media outlets to get an introduction to the Patriot systems. The 5-7 ADA employed the systems during DEFENDER-Europe 21, a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 12:55
    Photo ID: 6651811
    VIRIN: 210519-A-SO154-803
    Resolution: 3994x5679
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: ZADAR, HR 
    Hometown: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia
    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia
    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia
    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia
    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia
    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia
    Patriot Missile System operates in Croatia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Croatia
    5th Battalion
    7th Air Defense Artillery
    5-7 ADA
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT