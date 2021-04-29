Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy CNO for Operations and Strategy Explores NPS, Warfighter Solutions

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Huy Tonthat 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Lt. Cmdr. Shelly Moeller, right, demonstrates the underwater camera used in her research to Vice Adm. Philip Sawyer, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Plans and Strategy (N3/N5) during a tour of the NPS Dept. of Oceanography. Sawyer explored some of the university’s interdisciplinary education and research programs relevant to Navy operations and strategy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy CNO for Operations and Strategy Explores NPS, Warfighter Solutions, by PO2 Huy Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

