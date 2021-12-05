Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ontario Conyer, 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company shop foreman and Senior Jumpmaster, has worked with Hungarian Air Force personnel and other NATO Allies. In May, he participated in aerial drops at Kenyeri Airfield, Hungary as part of Swift Response 21, a DEFENDER-Europe 21-linked exercise.
