Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21 [Image 4 of 4]

    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jesse R Pilgrim 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ontario Conyer, 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company shop foreman and Senior Jumpmaster, has worked with Hungarian Air Force personnel and other NATO Allies. In May, he participated in aerial drops at Kenyeri Airfield, Hungary as part of Swift Response 21, a DEFENDER-Europe 21-linked exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 04:56
    Photo ID: 6651107
    VIRIN: 210512-A-IC955-351
    Resolution: 6085x3970
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: PAPA, HU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jesse R Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21
    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21
    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21
    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DefenderEurope #KnightsBrigade #FirstInSupport #StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT