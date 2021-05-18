Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 18, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 16:02
|Photo ID:
|6650508
|VIRIN:
|210518-D-XI929-2004
|Resolution:
|5514x3669
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs media [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT