    Fort Stewart cavalrymen restore historic Bradley Fighting Vehicle [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Stewart cavalrymen restore historic Bradley Fighting Vehicle

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Nicholas Ford assigned to Company D, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, worked with the National Museum of the U.S. Army on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to restore the first Bradley Fighting Vehicle to cross into Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom to its former glory. The restoration of the Bradley enables modern cavalrymen to connect to their U.S. Army cavalry lineage and maintain the vehicle for future generations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jared Roush)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:00
    Photo ID: 6650487
    VIRIN: 210506-A-EP547-708
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 711.86 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    cavalrymen
    6-8 CAV
    2nd ABCT
    M2 Bradley
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    NMUSA

