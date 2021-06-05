Spc. Nicholas Ford assigned to Company D, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, worked with the National Museum of the U.S. Army on Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to restore the first Bradley Fighting Vehicle to cross into Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom to its former glory. The restoration of the Bradley enables modern cavalrymen to connect to their U.S. Army cavalry lineage and maintain the vehicle for future generations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jared Roush)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 16:00 Photo ID: 6650487 VIRIN: 210506-A-EP547-708 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 711.86 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Stewart cavalrymen restore historic Bradley Fighting Vehicle [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.