    17th Security Forces Squadron hosts Home Run Derby

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathanial Hartman, 315th Training Squadron intelligence office course flight chief, grills chicken during the Home Run Derby held in honor of National Police Week at the softball field on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 14, 2021. Individuals from multiple organizations attended the event and served a variety of food and beverages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 10:43
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Security Forces Squadron hosts Home Run Derby, by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Softball

    Honor
    Defenders
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    National Police Week

