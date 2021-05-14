U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathanial Hartman, 315th Training Squadron intelligence office course flight chief, grills chicken during the Home Run Derby held in honor of National Police Week at the softball field on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 14, 2021. Individuals from multiple organizations attended the event and served a variety of food and beverages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.18.2021 10:43 Photo ID: 6649692 VIRIN: 210514-F-IK439-1002 Resolution: 4533x3025 Size: 1.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Security Forces Squadron hosts Home Run Derby, by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.