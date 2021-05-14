U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nathanial Hartman, 315th Training Squadron intelligence office course flight chief, grills chicken during the Home Run Derby held in honor of National Police Week at the softball field on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 14, 2021. Individuals from multiple organizations attended the event and served a variety of food and beverages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:43
|Photo ID:
|6649692
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-IK439-1002
|Resolution:
|4533x3025
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Security Forces Squadron hosts Home Run Derby, by SSgt Seraiah Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
