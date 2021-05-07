A1C Macy Malaka Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Macy Malaka, 718th Force Support Squadron relocations technician from Choctaw, Oklahoma was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of May 17 - 21, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

