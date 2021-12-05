Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Spc. Abel Perez, a fire control specialist with the 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard located in Lansing, currently serving with the Michigan National Guard’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), updates the Patient Education Genius system for Michigan residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccination during a walk-in and drive-thru vaccination clinic for the Detroit County Health Department at the TCF Center, Detroit, Michigan, May 12, 2021. Michigan
National Guard CVTTs are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David
Kujawa)
