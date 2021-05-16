355th LRS deploys to Volk Field

Airman 1st Class Julian Pacheco, 355th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight maintainer, and Senior Airman Mukilteo Stricker, 355th EMS AGE Flight maintainer, unload a flood light at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 16, 2021. Airmen from the 355th AGE Flight deployed to Volk Field in support of Bushwhacker 21-02 to exercise the Dynamic Wing concept enabling MCAs to compete, deter and win the high-end fight, accounting for the ambiguity and uncertainty expected in future conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

Date Taken: 05.16.2021