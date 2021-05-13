Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 81st Security Forces Squadron participate in an 81st SFS Ruck March/Canned Food Drive at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 13, 2021. The event was held during National Police Week, which recognizes the men and women in law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 14:33
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders ruck for National Police Week [Image 7 of 7], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Security Forces Squadron
    81st Training Wing
    Police Week
    Air Education and Training Command

