Defenders ruck for National Police Week

Members of the 81st Security Forces Squadron participate in an 81st SFS Ruck March/Canned Food Drive at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 13, 2021. The event was held during National Police Week, which recognizes the men and women in law enforcement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

