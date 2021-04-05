NMCB-3 Seabees Complete Work on NCG-1 Battery Charging Pilot Program

210504-N-TO226-1036 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 4, 2021) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Cody Trautwein and Utilitiesman Constructionman Austin Carter, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, install wiring to support the installation of 160 battery charger systems for Naval Construction Group 1 civil engineering support equipment storage and maintenance on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Amber Bojanski/Released)

