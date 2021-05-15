Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Stone Gates [Image 22 of 28]

    Fort McCoy Stone Gates

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A gate section built by the Works Progress Administration in 1941 is shown on South Post near Highway 16 on May 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. From 1935-1941, the Works Progress Administration made significant contributions to the nation’s defense efforts and at Fort McCoy were a part of many projects, including building this gate section. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 23:40
    Photo ID: 6647325
    VIRIN: 210515-A-OK556-512
    Resolution: 1097x850
    Size: 238.86 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Stone Gates [Image 28 of 28], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates
    Fort McCoy Stone Gates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT