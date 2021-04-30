Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HRC highlights veteran employee on Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Anniversary [Image 1 of 2]

    HRC highlights veteran employee on Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Anniversary

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class LaTonya Kelly 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Susan Kilianski stands underneath the sign at the Fort Knox Kilianski Sports Complex. Kilianski, HRC Government Release Specialist reflects on serving in the WAC in 1973 before serving with her husband, former Sgt. Maj. Richard (Rick) C. Kilianski in the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 19:48
    Photo ID: 6646264
    VIRIN: 210430-A-LK248-975
    Resolution: 3493x3822
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    This work, HRC highlights veteran employee on Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Anniversary [Image 2 of 2], by SFC LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Army Corps
    HRC
    U.S. Army Human Resources Command
    WAC
    WAAC
    Women's Army Auxiliary Corps

