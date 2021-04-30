Susan Kilianski stands underneath the sign at the Fort Knox Kilianski Sports Complex. Kilianski, HRC Government Release Specialist reflects on serving in the WAC in 1973 before serving with her husband, former Sgt. Maj. Richard (Rick) C. Kilianski in the U.S. Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 19:48 Photo ID: 6646264 VIRIN: 210430-A-LK248-975 Resolution: 3493x3822 Size: 3.54 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HRC highlights veteran employee on Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Anniversary [Image 2 of 2], by SFC LaTonya Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.