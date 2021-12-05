Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Roosevelt

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210512-N-CJ510-0124 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2021) Damage Control Fireman Jakob Lopez, left, and Damage Control Fireman Zaena Sherrell handle a firehose during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 12, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6646078
    VIRIN: 210512-N-CJ510-0124
    Resolution: 6107x4071
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drill
    damage control
    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

