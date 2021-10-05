210510-N-BF356-1352
NORTH SEA (May 10, 2021) Aerographer’s Mate Airman Chance Pate, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), takes a weather reading during flight operations, May 10, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 05:33
|Photo ID:
|6645940
|VIRIN:
|210509-N-BF356-1352
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 210510-N-BF356-1352 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT