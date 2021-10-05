Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210510-N-BF356-1352 [Image 1 of 6]

    210510-N-BF356-1352

    NORTH SEA

    05.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210510-N-BF356-1352
    NORTH SEA (May 10, 2021) Aerographer’s Mate Airman Chance Pate, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), takes a weather reading during flight operations, May 10, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larry D. Lockett Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 05:33
    Photo ID: 6645940
    VIRIN: 210509-N-BF356-1352
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210510-N-BF356-1352 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210510-N-BF356-1352
    210511-N-BF356-1040
    210511-N-BF356-1070
    210511-N-BF356-1138
    210511-N-BF356-1095
    210511-N-BF356-1143

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    24th MEU
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    CPR-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT