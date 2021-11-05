210512-N-WP865-1111

NORTH SEA (May 12, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier jet, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during routine flight operations, May 12, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6645939 VIRIN: 210512-N-WP865-1111 Resolution: 3540x2360 Size: 697.58 KB Location: NORTH SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210512-N-WP865-1111 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.