    NORTH SEA

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brenton Poyser 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210512-N-WP865-1111
    NORTH SEA (May 12, 2021) An AV-8B Harrier jet, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during routine flight operations, May 12, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the North Sea with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 05:22
    Photo ID: 6645939
    VIRIN: 210512-N-WP865-1111
    Resolution: 3540x2360
    Size: 697.58 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210512-N-WP865-1111 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Brenton Poyser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iwo Jima
    Navy
    USN
    PHIBRON 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG

