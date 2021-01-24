Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCLELLAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Spc. Omid A. Skinner, a former member of the British Territorial Army from Wales, is one of the Soldiers competing in the United States Army Reserve Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2021. He joined the U.S. Army in 2018 and since then has mainly served as a truck driver for the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans. Skinner is shown here at the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala., in January 2021 where he won the top enlisted spot. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    This work, Moving forward [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Adopting America: Former British Soldier embraces Army challenge

    Best Warrior Competition
    USARC
    642nd Regional Support Group
    British Territorial Army
    642 RSG
    441st Transportation Company

