Moving forward

U.S. Army Spc. Omid A. Skinner, a former member of the British Territorial Army from Wales, is one of the Soldiers competing in the United States Army Reserve Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 2021. He joined the U.S. Army in 2018 and since then has mainly served as a truck driver for the 441st Transportation Company based in New Orleans. Skinner is shown here at the 642nd Regional Support Group Best Warrior Competition at Fort McClellan, Ala., in January 2021 where he won the top enlisted spot. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

