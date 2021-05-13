Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Reservists and Air National Guardsmen complete annual aerial wildland firefighting training [Image 1 of 7]

    Air Force Reservists and Air National Guardsmen complete annual aerial wildland firefighting training

    PIKE-SAN ISABEL NATIONAL FOREST, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Lundberg 

    302nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the Wyoming Air National Guard assigned to the 153rd Airlift Wing drop potable water over Hayman Fire burn scar during their annual aerial wildland firefighting training and certification with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, May 13, 2021, Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Colorado. The 153 AW and 302nd Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft, equipped with the U.S. Forest Service’s Modular Airborne Fire System, began their weeklong training and certification out of Jeffco Airtanker Base, Colorado, where they conducted training drops with potable water at nearby Arapaho/Roosevelt and Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Bureau of Land Management lands.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 20:05
    Photo ID: 6645810
    VIRIN: 210513-F-EX835-1122
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PIKE-SAN ISABEL NATIONAL FOREST, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reservists and Air National Guardsmen complete annual aerial wildland firefighting training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Tiffany Lundberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Modular airborne fire fighting system (MAFFS)

    C-130
    maffs
    302AW
    maffsaeg
    maffs2021
    USDAForestService

