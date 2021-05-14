Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts Region II Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts Region II Best Warrior Competition

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Eleven enlisted National Guard Soldiers from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Delaware competed in the 2021 regional Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap May 11-14. Pfc. Alexander Gravely, a combat medic with 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, 77th Brigade Troop Command, West Virginia Army National Guard, won the best Soldier portion of the competition. Sgt. James McGill, a radiology specialist with the 224th Medical Company Area Support, Maryland Army National Guard, won the best noncommissioned officer portion of the Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig)

