    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Susan Liu a financial technician specialist with 161th Air Refueling Wing conducts temperature check at the entrance gate to Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, May 14 2021. More than 850 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 15:00
    Photo ID: 6645380
    VIRIN: 210514-Z-UN281-075
    Resolution: 4666x3333
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Air National Guard conduct temperature checks at Goldwater Air National Guard Base. [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    soldiers
    arizona
    national guard
    covid-19
    azcv19

