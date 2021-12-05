Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG 175th Wing Host National Police Week Event at Warfield Air National Guard Base [Image 11 of 11]

    MDNG 175th Wing Host National Police Week Event at Warfield Air National Guard Base

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An Airmen assigned to the Maryland National Guard 175th Wing volunteers to be tasered for a stun gun demonstration during a National Police Week event at Warfield Air National Guard Base in Middle River, Maryland, on May 12, 2021. National Police Week takes place May 9-15. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    Maryland National Guard
    Air Force
    National Police Week
    Chazz Kibler

