An Airmen assigned to the Maryland National Guard 175th Wing volunteers to be tasered for a stun gun demonstration during a National Police Week event at Warfield Air National Guard Base in Middle River, Maryland, on May 12, 2021. National Police Week takes place May 9-15. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 15:05
|Photo ID:
|6645373
|VIRIN:
|210512-Z-OV020-1169
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG 175th Wing Host National Police Week Event at Warfield Air National Guard Base [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
