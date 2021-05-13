Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 12 of 12]

    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion practice fire team maneuvers during Basic Warrior Training at Paige Field on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., May 14, 2021.BWT is designed to teach the importance of teamwork, working under stress and how to perform well while utilizing small unit leadership.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hlavac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 13:22
    Photo ID: 6645082
    VIRIN: 210513-M-ZL728-0005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.06 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 12 of 12], by GySgt Tyler Hlavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training
    Alpha Company Basic Warrior Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basic Warrior Training
    Fire Team
    Paige Field
    Manuever

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT